8 Atlanta restaurants named James Beard award semifinalists

The honor recognizes chefs, restaurateurs, authors and food journalists.

ATLANTA — The James Beard Foundation announced its long list of semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Ten Georgia restaurants and chefs, including eight in metro Atlanta, are among the honorees, according to reporting from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Beard awards are among the highest honors for the United States restaurant industry. Chefs and restaurateurs liken the awards to the Oscars of the culinary world.

This year's Beard award semifinalists include some returning names from Atlanta and a few new honorees.

Buena Gente Cuban Bakery in Decatur is a semifinalist for "Outstanding Bakery" for the first time.

Ticonderoga Club, the Krog Street Market restaurant that is currently popping up at Bread & Butterfly in Inman Park due to damage from a burst pipe, picked up its second consecutive "Outstanding Hospitality" nod. Ticonderoga Club has received nominations for other Beard awards in the past.

Midtown southern European restaurant Lyla Lila is a semifinalist for "Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages" for the second year in a row.

Six Atlanta chefs are semifinalists for the Beard foundation's "Best Chef: Southeast" award.

Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor of Perimeter smokehouse Heirloom Market BBQ have received previous nominations. First-time semifinalists include Ronald Hsu of Candler Park tasting menu restaurant Lazy Betty; Terry Koval of Decatur rustic American restaurant The Deer & The Dove; Sahar Siddiqi of Decatur Indian street food restaurant Chai Pani; and Deborah VanTrece of West Midtown modern soul food restaurant Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours.

For a full list of Georgia semifinalists, click here.