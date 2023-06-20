Community raises thousands of dollars for family of 12-year-old boy who drowned at Lake Russell

Brian Ramirez drowned at Lake Russell on Saturday while he was with friends.

The Georgia community came together to help the parents of a 12-year-old boy who lost his life Saturday while swimming at Lake Russell.

Residents have raised nearly $7,000 for Brian Ramirez's family to help with funeral expenses, according to a GoFundMe page.

The organizer of the page said, "We would be very grateful if you could help them with what is born from your heart today for them and tomorrow for you."

Law enforcement said Ramirez was with friends when he went underwater and did not resurface, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. They added that the child was under for over 20 minutes before being recovered.

He was airlifted to a hospital where he later died.

The goal is to raise $20,000. To contribute to the fundraiser, click here.