12-year-old drowns at Lake Russell, authorities say

MOUNT AIRY, Ga. — A 12-year-old boy lost his life Saturday while swimming at Lake Russell, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Law enforcement said the boy was with friends when he went under the water and did not resurface. They add that the child was under for over 20 minutes before being recovered.

On Sunday, the boy was identified as Brian Ramirez.