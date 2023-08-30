This Georgia town named one of the best small towns in the US | List

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains in north Georgia, Dahlonega has been named one of the best small towns in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure.
Best wine, beer and spirits small town
In the travel magazine's best small town rankings in 2023, Dahlonega won in the category of best small town for wine, beer and spirits. With its scenic vineyards, tasting rooms and breweries -- it's no wonder why the historic "Gold City" was claimed as the winner in this category.
Here are just a few places to discover spirits:
Travel+Leisure also named America's best small towns in several other categories:
Best small beach town
Boca Grande, Gasparilla Island, Florida
Best small mountain town
Highlands, North Carolina
Best small lake town
Grand Marais, Minnesota
Best small desert town
Kanab, Utah
Best small food and culture town
Los Olivos, California
Best small spa and wellness town
Aurora, New York
See the full list online here.
