'It's just shocking' | Quiet Henry County community rocked after mass shooter guns down 4 people

Community members who spoke with 11Alive along Main Street were still struggling to believe what had happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Ga. — The quiet and tight-knit community of Hampton was rocked Saturday after a gunman shot and killed four people and is still on the run.

Community members who spoke with 11Alive along Main Street were still struggling to believe what had happened.

Frankie Worth was in the Dogwood Lakes neighborhood early Saturday morning, when a jump-scare shook him.

"I heard 'pow!' When I heard that one single shot, I kind of jumped back," Worth said as he watched from the window, explaining he was afraid he was going to be next. "I saw my man's arms rise up in the sky, then he dropped his arms back down and I thought he was going to take a second shot."

Andre Longmore is wanted for murder after he allegedly gunned down four people -- three men and one woman -- around 10:45 a.m. Saturday before escaping the scene in a black 2017 GMC Acadia sparking a large manhunt.

"The only thing that had me shook was just how cool and collected he was about the whole thing," Worth said.

Inside a book shop filled with stories, the news they heard sounded more like a nightmare. Speakeasy Bookstore owner Don Cannon said they talk to everyone and hear everything before anyone else because they have a place to sit down and gossip over a cup of coffee.

"We've had helicopters and just so many different agencies racing through the town all day long," Don said.

Don and his wife moved their family there 11 years ago. Since then, he has marveled at how safe of a city Hampton is and how much they've enjoyed everyone in the entire community. After the news, he texted his wife, seven daughters and two sons to make sure they were OK.

"It's just shocking," Don's son Samuel said. "You know and then something like this happens and it just kind of like shakes that perspective of a calm hometown, loving community."

Knowing what feels like just about everybody in town, Don fears that when the victims' names are released, they will be familiar ones.

'They haven't released who it is yet, but I'm still worried to see the list of the people who it is because we know most of the people here because we've had so many people come visit with us over the 11 years," Don said.

Carl Rush has lived in the community for 15 years and has been getting texts from loved ones all day, especially because he lives in the neighborhood directly next to where it happened.

"If this person is still on the loose, he could be anywhere because all of our neighborhoods around here have forests that you can hide in," Rush said. "It's terrifying, it's terrifying. Something like that it's just not something like you would want to wake up to on a Saturday morning, you know. It's terrifying."

Longmore is wanted on four counts of murder as marshals, police, deputies and the GBI continue their search into the overnight hours.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett had a simple, but strong message for Longmore.