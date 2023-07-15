Here's everything we know so far about the mass shooting in Henry County

The suspect, Andre Longmore, is now on the run and is considered by authorities as "armed and dangerous."

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway Saturday after police said a 40-year-old suspect shot and killed four people in a south metro Atlanta community and escaped. It's just one of the country's latest mass shootings.

What happened?

Details are still being investigated by officials and are limited at this time, but authorities in Henry County said Longmore shot and killed the four unidentified victims -- three men and one woman -- around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. He now has warrants out for his arrest, officials said.

At this time, authorities have not released a motive for the shooting and it's still unclear how the suspect and victims are related.

Photos from the scene showed several police cars outside the Dogwood Lakes subdivision off McDonough Street in Hampton, Georgia, about 35 miles south of Atlanta.

Who is the suspect?

Authorities identified the suspect as Longmore. He is 40 years old and is between 5-feet-10 and 5-feet-11 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt with red tones and long gray pants. Police said he escaped in a black 2017 GMC Acadia with the Georgia license plate number DHF756 -- police said the car does not belong to Longmore.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 and not approach him. A $10,000 reward is being offered for his capture and arrest.

Who are the victims?

Police have not identified the victims -- three men and one woman -- as of yet, saying that they were still in the process of notifying their families.

Officials in Henry County are asking for the public to "lift up the families and the victims in your prayers, your thoughts and the privacy that they would need to overcome this horrific tragedy."

What are authorities saying?

Authorities are actively searching for Longmore, and are promising to bring him to swift justice.

During a Saturday afternoon press conference, Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett promised Longmore that "wherever you are, we will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you to custody. Period."