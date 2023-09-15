'One in a million' highlights Hispanic and Latino culture in Georgia

11Alive will celebrate the rich and vibrant culture of Hispanics and Latinos across the state with a unique collection of stories.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia keeps growing.

Signs of this growth are seen especially in metro Atlanta with new apartments, highway construction and developing businesses. Hispanics and Latinos are part of that growth.

With more than one million Latinos who call Georgia home, people can find authentic tacos and mofongo, hear Spanish while riding the MARTA, and see bright and vibrant murals along Buford Highway - dedicated to the cultural community that shares the same language but not necessarily the same traditions.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, 11Alive is celebrating the rich and vibrant culture of Hispanics and Latinos across the state and nation with a unique collection of stories crafted from our community to yours. The goal is to spotlight the one in a million Latinos who contribute to this place we all call home.

Celebrate with us from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 starting with our Voices For Equality Hispanic Heritage Month special. Here's how you can watch it - and what to expect.

How to watch 11Alive's Hispanic Heritage Month Special

On TV

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 p.m. on WATL antenna channel 36.

Have Saturday night plans and can't watch? No worries. You can catch it the next day.

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. on WXIA antenna channel 11.

Stream it

Watch our Voices For Equality Special by downloading our 11Alive+ app. You can download it on Roku and Fire TV.



Online