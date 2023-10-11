Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Placita Latina showcasing work from these 7 Latinx artists

The Rooted in Our Latinx Heritage exhibition has been on display inside the Decatur Arts Alliance Gallery all month long in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Example video title will go here for this video

DECATUR, Ga. — Placita Latina is celebrating the closing of its Latinx artists' exhibition with a special reception on Friday.

It's the third year for the program. Placita Latina has partnered with the Decatur Arts Alliance to showcase the works of Latinx artists from various backgrounds, experiences and art styles.

This year, seven artists are being featured for their work -- representing seven Latin American countries:

"Each brings their unique Latinx experience into their work, and holds an important place in our American story," Placita Latina wrote on its website.

On Friday, the artists' reception will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be entertainment, refreshments and an outdoor mini-market. Plus, you'll be able to hear from each of the artists about their masterpieces.

You can check out a sneak peek of the gallery in the post below. Additionally, you can still catch the gallery on display each day this week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. until Friday's reception.

𝙔𝙊𝙐'𝙍𝙀 𝙄𝙉𝙑𝙄𝙏𝙀𝘿 𝙏𝙊 𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙎' 𝙍𝙀𝘾𝙀𝙋𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉. Save the date for our closing artist’s reception on 𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙮, 𝙊𝙘𝙩 13, from... Posted by Placita Latina - Decatur, Georgia on Monday, October 2, 2023