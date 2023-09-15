11Alive reporter recognized among 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — To help recognize Hispanic Heritage Month, an Atlanta organization is highlighting the 50 most influential Latinos in Georgia - and one is a very familiar face.
The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted its signature luncheon event Friday at Truist Park where it shined a spotlight on 50 influential Latinos and Hispanics "who have made a lasting impact across the state." 11Alive's Paola Suro was among the honorees.
Suro joined trailblazers and leaders who have empowered communities and embraced their cultural heritage to leave a mark on the Peach State.
Suro, who was born in Puerto Rico and a resident of the world, has previously emceed the event - but this time was honored for her work in representing Latinos in media and bridging the language gap on broadcast.
11Alive Paola Suro honored as Georgia Influential Latina | PHOTOS
Highlighting her bilingual efforts to debunk myths and sift through the facts of women's health, her work with local Latino nonprofits, and underlining the cracks in service and aid for Atlanta's Spanish-speaking communities - the chamber deemed her a voice for the people. She was also recognized for uplifting Georgia's immigrant communities - and not just when a crisis hits.
"We recognize the 50 most influential Latinos whose dedication and accomplishments have truly enriched Georgia’s economic and social fabric," the chamber said.
11Alive's Paola Suro anchors our Hispanic Heritage Month Special. Watch "One In A Million" in the video player below: