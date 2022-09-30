Lil Durk's Neighborhood Heroes brings Chicago youth to State Farm Arena

The group participated in the Atlanta Hawks' professional panel.

ATLANTA — Hip hop star Lil Durk's foundation Neighborhood Heroes brought a cohort of boys to Atlanta to show them the sky's the limit.

Thirty boys traveled from the south side of Chicago to immerse themselves in different careers available within the sports and entertainment industry. The cohort made a stop in Atlanta as part of a three-day college and career initiative.

State Farm Arena served as the backdrop of a panel Friday featuring male executives who spoke on the power of networking and the possibilities available when it comes to forming a career.

“One of the biggest barriers to career expansion stems from lack of access to individuals with resources,” said Dr. Sabha Abour, board member for Neighborhood Heroes. “We want to change that by providing more access to high-level executives, influencers and successful individuals.”

The program "See It, Be It" created by the Hawks' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department brought sports influencers, recent graduates and other executives to share their experiences. 11Alive's Reggie Chatman, Jr. was part of the conversation.

“We are proud to team up with Neighborhood Heroes and are incredibly connected to their mission of providing networking opportunities in Sports for young Black males,” said Hawks’ Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alexis Roe in a news release. “At a time when there is a tremendous need to ensure a successful future for Black students, we are committed to using our platforms and resources to make a difference in this space.”