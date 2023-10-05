New park coming to city of Chamblee

City officials also said they plan on hosting public input meetings to make sure residents in the community are involved.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Residents of Chamblee will soon be able to enjoy a new park.

The city recently bought 2.4 acres at 2335 Woodacres Road NE, in the southern part of the city of Chamblee, and announced plans to build a park.

City officials said they identified the area as a park desert back in 2017 when they created the Chamblee Parks and Recreation 10-Year Master Plan.

"The ultimate goal is to close the gaps in service to Chamblee residents, particularly small, mini parks on the North and South sides of the city," a press release from the city said.

Jodie Gilfillan, the city's parks and recreation director, explained that the new grounds will make it easier for those living in the southern part of the city to access a park that's closer to where they live.

"The city will be tearing down the existing structure and creating a passive park while exploring other recreational uses, such as trails, gardens, etc. in the near future," said Chamblee's City Manager Jon Walker.

City officials also said they plan on hosting public input meetings to make sure residents in the community are involved with planning development ideas for the park. They did not give an estimated date for when the project will be completed.