DeKalb County church members shocked after portable stages stolen ahead of community event

The pastor at Church Connect ATL, Tez Andrews, said their portable stages were stolen ahead of their huge outdoor concert for their anniversary event this weekend.

DECATUR, Ga. — Church members in Decatur are shocked after they said someone nearly stole the show as they were preparing to celebrate 11 years of service.

For the church's anniversary they are putting together an outdoor concert with a clothing giveaway, food giveaway and more. Church members are calling it Connect Church Day.

The moment was caught on a neighbor's video Tuesday.

Video shows a white box truck pulling into the back of the church and stealing at least four stages. It only took them seven minutes to steal the stages.

Members did not let the theft get them down. The pastor added that a community member loaned them some stages, allowing the show to still go on.

"We're here in this community because we feel like God places in his community and we want to make a difference. So it's not going to deter us. We're going to keep going," Andrews said.

The pastor said this isn't the only time they have had items stolen from them. Church officials said they are used to people cutting through their property, but they still try their best to offer help in the community.

"We love to serve our community in that way. Some people are looking to be a little more malicious, unfortunately," Andrews added.

The pastor said he has now filed a report with the DeKalb County Police, but replacing the stages could cost the church thousands of dollars.

They are asking people to be on the lookout for the white truck that was involved in the theft. Anyone who sees the truck is encouraged to call the department.