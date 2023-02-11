APD: Man dead, another injured following shooting

ATLANTA — A double shooting left one person dead, and another injured on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department.
The department said they received a call around 6:54 a,m. that two people had been shot at 100 Fulton St. SE. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two men shot and transported them to the hospital.
One of the two men died from the shooting, APD said.
A suspect was arrested, the department said but did not release any names of those involved. Investigators are still determining what led up to the shooting.