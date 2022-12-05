1 hurt in Stone Mountain shooting, DeKalb Police say

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Stone Mountain on Thursday.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to 1140 N Hairston Road around 2 p.m. That's the address of a vacant gas station.

Police said a man was suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. Emergency responders later took him to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

There is no information on what may have led up to the shooting or if authorities have identified any suspects. The shooting is still under investigation at this time.