Atlanta police investigating after man shot, killed along Campbellton Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot to death along Campbellton Road Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to Yeye's Botanica at 2260 Campbellton Rd. SW in response to a person shot call. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries, according to APD.
APD's homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.