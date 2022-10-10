x
Crime

Drive-by shooting in Atlanta neighborhood leaves teen injured

This all happened on Ezra Church Road in northwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after getting caught in the line of fire during a drive-by shooting overnight, police say.

Police add that the shooter potentially got out of the car and shot into a house, where several adults where.

However, one of those shots ended up striking the teen in the arm.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

