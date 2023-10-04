14-year-old boy dead after dispute leads to shooting, DeKalb Police say

Authorities said it happened at the 400 block of Meadowood Drive in Stonecrest, which is off Fairington Parkway -- near Fairington Park.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old boy is dead after an argument led to a shooting in a DeKalb neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the police department.

Authorities said it happened at the 400 block of Meadowood Drive in Stonecrest, which is off Fairington Parkway -- near Fairington Park. Officers responded shortly after 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the teen with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away, police said.

Detectives said their preliminary investigation revealaed several juveniles were involved in a verbal dispute, which led to the shooting.

"Our detectives are currently speaking with the involved parties to determine exactly what happened and if any criminal charges will be filed," DeKalb Police added.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.