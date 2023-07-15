Police: Teen IHOP employee shot in head, killed at DeKalb restaurant while working

The 16-year-old was employed at IHOP and was working at the time of the shooting, DeKalb County Police said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy working at an IHOP in DeKalb County was shot in the head and killed Saturday morning while on the job, police said.

Officers responded to the IHOP at 3020 Panola Road in Lithonia around 11:45 a.m. to a call of a person shot. They found the teen lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Police said that the victim and suspect knew each other and were involved in an argument before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the boy in the head.

An employee was working at the time of the shooting and captured the police presence in the parking lot:

It's not known at this time who the suspect is or if they have them in custody.

An employee who works at that restaurant location said that IHOP will be closed until Monday.