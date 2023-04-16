2 arrested in connection to shooting death of Gwinnett County man at Norcross home, police say

Two 26-year-olds were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Two people were arrested just hours after a man was shot and killed at a home in Norcross on Sundau, Gwinnett County Police said.

Police arrested 26-year-old Estevem Avile-Vega and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes -- all felonies.

A 26-year-old woman was also arrested in connection and charged with aggravated assault.

Around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday morning, police were called to 987 Pepperwood Trail near Norcross where they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Angel Mendoza of Lawrenceville, according to Gwinnett Police.