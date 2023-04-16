x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 arrested in connection to shooting death of Gwinnett County man at Norcross home, police say

Two 26-year-olds were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man.

More Videos

NORCROSS, Ga. — Two people were arrested just hours after a man was shot and killed at a home in Norcross on Sundau, Gwinnett County Police said.

Police arrested 26-year-old Estevem Avile-Vega and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes -- all felonies.

A 26-year-old woman was also arrested in connection and charged with aggravated assault.

Credit: Gwinnett Police Department
Estevem Avile-Vega

Around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday morning, police were called to 987 Pepperwood Trail near Norcross where they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Man fatally shot near Norcross home, Gwinnett Police say

The man was identified as 39-year-old Angel Mendoza of Lawrenceville, according to Gwinnett Police.

Both suspects were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail where they are currently being held.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out