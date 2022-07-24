Suspect wanted in connection to Adamsville shooting that injured 2 | APD release surveillance video

APD said the video shows the suspect inside the Citgo gas station before the shooting happened on July 17.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking to identify a man from a Citgo gas station surveillance video in connection to a shooting that injured two on July 17.

The video shows the man inside the gas station at 3657 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. NW, APD said, before the shooting happened.

He's seen wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and white shoes. The suspect was also wearing a black durag. The video is times stamped around 1:30 a.m., which is about 45 minutes before police were called about the shooting.

Two people were standing in front of the gas station on July 17, police said, shortly before 2:15 a.m., with other people when a suspect walked across the street and began shooting at them. The suspect shot two people before running away, according to APD.

Officers found one victim at the gas station, and the other was found nearby at the Wildwood Park townhomes complex at 405 Fairburn Rd SW. Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, according to APD.

APD did not provide any updated information about the victims' condition or what could have led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.