DeKalb Police investigating after double shooting in Stone Mountain neighborhood

Authorities said it happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. at the 1000 block of Parkwest Court in Stone Mountain.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after two men were shot Thursday evening in a Stone Mountain neighborhood.

Authorities said it happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. at the 1000 block of Parkwest Court in Stone Mountain.

When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20s and 30s who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital by EMS in serious to critical condition, according to DeKalb Police.

"Preliminary information indicates the two parties may have been involved in a dispute prior to the shooting," DeKalb Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.