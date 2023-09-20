2 dead after shooting inside Walmart in Hiram, police say

This is a developing story.

HIRAM, Ga. — A man and a woman are dead after they were shot inside of a Walmart in Paulding County Wednesday evening, Hiram Police said.

Authorities said the shooting happened at 4166 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, which is a Walmart Supercenter located in Hiram. According to Hiram Police Chief Michael Turner, the shooting appears to be a murder-suicide that happened near the pharmacy section. The woman is the victim and the man is the suspect, Turner said.

"There were other people in the store, but where they were immediate to them it does not appear that there were any other shoppers that were in that area," Turner said. "We have no eyewitnesses to the event itself."

The victims were 20 and 26 years old, although the medical examiner's office did not specify between the man and the woman. It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or relationship of the two victims.

The store is in the same parking lot as the Hiram Crossing shopping mall and it's also near a Subway, McDonald's and Jimmy John's.

Walmart released a statement on the shooting Wednesday night, saying:

"We’re heartbroken by what happened at our Hiram store tonight. Our priority, right now, is the safety of our associates and customers. The store will remain closed while we work with law enforcement during their investigation."

