DeKalb Police investigating after 3 men shot in Decatur

This is a developing story.

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department officers are trying to piece together how three people were shot in Decatur Wednesday afternoon.

Police were first called to a scene along Flakes Mill Road near a Publix location and a Kroger grocery store. That's where they found a man they believe to be in his early 20s shot in the stomach. He was rushed to a nearby hospital critically hurt, police said.

Not long after, another man who police believe was shot at the first scene was found at a nearby Chevron gas station along Flat Shoals Road. He was also taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Detectives were called to investigate and as they arrived at the initial crime scene, police said a third victim came forward. According to authorities, the man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He told police he was shot at the first scene, they said.

Now police are trying to collect evidence and learn what led up to the gunfire. They did not offer any details about a suspected shooter at the moment as it is early in the investigation.

