5-year-old grazed by bullet in Atlanta while sitting in car seat: Report

Two people were arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting, police say.

ATLANTA — A 5-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet by Venetian Hills Apartments while strapped into her car seat during a drive-by shooting, a newly released report shows.

The child was hurt on Jan. 19 by "random gunfire," according to Atlanta Police. The two people police believe were firing shots were arrested, records show.

Officers were called to a shooting at 1829 Campbellton Rd SW near Cajun Seafood Market where the child's father said the little girl had been struck, according to an incident report.

The father told investigators he was driving westbound by the intersection of Campbellton Road and Stanton Road in southwest Atlanta when two vehicles were shooting at each other and he was caught in the crossfire, records show. His daughter was sitting in the back of the vehicle on the right side in her car seat, police said.

Records show the man's vehicle was struck three times during the shootout with one bullet going through the child's seat, striking her in the back.

The man stopped to tend to his daughter when he saw a black SUV drive away, the report states.

First responders were called to help the young girl. Alert conscious and breathing, the child was stable as she was taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers canvassed the area searching for the potential shooters when investigators spotted a Black Jeep traveling westbound on Campbellton Road SW, a report reads. The driver crashed the vehicle and he and the passenger ran off. Police said they took them into custody after a short foot chase.

The other suspect's vehicle was never located, according to a report.