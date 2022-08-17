911 calls released in deadly shooting that 'devastated' victim's family

The shooting happened Saturday at the Odyssey Lounge in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Alexis McKenzie remembers getting calls from her little brother, Joseph Smith. McKenzie said Smith would check in, get advice and look for support and encouragement while pursuing a career in videography and directing films.

McKenzie said she wasn't prepared for losing her brother in a matter of moments. Atlanta Police identified Smith, 30, as a victim in a deadly shooting early Saturday morning at the Odyssey Lounge, located on West Marietta St. Two others were injured.

"It’s just a really big shock to all of us, devastating," McKenzie said. "None of us saw this coming. He was really special, and he was everything to our family.”

Police identified four persons of interest in the shooting. However, no one has been arrested. Several 911 calls were given to 11Alive detailing the moments after the shooting took place.

"I need somebody to come now, urgency, now,” one caller exclaimed on the phone to a dispatcher. The dispatcher tried to reach first responders, but the phone repeatedly rang and played a holding tone: "You have reached Grady EMS. Your call will be answered in the order it was received."

Atlanta Fire Rescue told 11Alive it took their crews about seven minutes to arrive at the scene. 11Alive reached out to Grady EMS to learn why there were delays but did not get a response.

Staffing concerns, power outages and other factors have extended wait times for people looking for emergency response in Atlanta. The city has planned to invest millions to improve its 911 call center, along with opening a new ambulance site to improve response.

McKenzie said her brother made a big splash in the music scene in Minneapolis, where Smith lived before moving to Atlanta two years ago. Smith's sister said he was intent on his work, made an impact wherever he went and had a peaceful nature about him.

"He was always pursuing his dreams, pursuing everything he wanted to set out and do to become successful, very independent, self-sufficient," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said Smith was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. But, she said she's focused on getting justice and felt police were making progress in the ongoing investigation.