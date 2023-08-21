Police searching for man accused of shooting woman at Gwinnett hotel

​Detectives identified the man as Jamel Cooke, 44. Authorities said he's believed to be armed and dangerous.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman multiple times at a hotel in a robbery gone wrong.

Authorities said the shooting happened last Tuesday around noon at 5945 Oakbrook Parkway in Norcross, which is the address of the Baymont By Wyndham Hotel.

Detectives identified the man as Jamel Cooke, 44, pictured below. Authorities said he's believed to be armed and dangerous.

When officers arrived on scene, the police department said they found a woman who was shot multiple times. Gwinnett Police said she was taken to a local hospital. No details were released about her condition.

Police added they believe the shooting was related to a robbery that had gone wrong.

Cooke has active warrants for aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Gwinnett Police said.

