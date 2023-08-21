Father named person of interest in disappearance of metro Atlanta 2-year-old

Artavious North is in custody and charged with false report of a crime after he initially said 2-year-old J'Asiah Mitchell was kidnapped.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Days after his arrest on charges of falsely reporting his child's kidnapping, the father of missing 2-year-old J'Asiah Mitchell is now officially considered a person of interest in the case.

East Point Police told 11Alive's Molly Oak about father Artavious North's updated status in the case on Monday afternoon. He's been held in DeKalb County since last Thursday after reporting J'Asiah was kidnapped the night before - which DeKalb Police determined never happened.

The search for J'Asiah has spanned DeKalb, where he was reported missing, to East Point - where apartment complexes were searched and a pond was drained in an effort to find a sign of the toddler - to Griffin, where a landfill was searched.

Following the official determination that there was never a kidnapping, the exact circumstances of how J'Asiah might have gone missing have been unclear. All that has been released is that he was last seen in Buzz Lightyear pajamas.

What precisely caused law enforcement to consider North a person of interest is also not yet clear. There are no other persons of interest at this time, police said.

The search efforts at both the pond and landfill over the weekend did not appear to turn up any leads. J'Asiah's mother, Asia Mitchell, and other family members also scoured the woods around Decatur over the weekend.

North was arrested for false statements and false report of a crime after telling police that J'Asiah was taken in a robbery attempt. He's now been more than 100 hours since Wednesday night.

