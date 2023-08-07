22-year-old facing involuntary manslaughter charge after 15-year-old killed in Acworth shooting: police

A 22-year-old is facing involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges.

ACWORTH, Ga. — A 15-year-old died in a shooting over the weekend in Acworth, according to police. As a result of the deadly gunfire, a 22-year-old is now facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Acworth Police identified the teen who died as Tayshawn Omari Dean. Officers said they responded to the 3000 block of Cobb Parkway at the Cobblestone Landing Apartments around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found Dean - unresponsive from a gunshot wound. Officers conducted first aid at the scene and the teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, the 22-year-old is also charged with reckless conduct. He's being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Other details about the shooting has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.