Sheriff's office to give details into killing of woman and her unborn baby in Troup County

An arrest in the killing was made on Thursday.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The sheriff's office will provide additional details early Friday into a case of a pregnant woman who was found killed in a car riddled with bullet holes.

The woman, now identified as 29-year-old Akelia Ware, was discovered killed on Hwy. 18 near E. Drummond Rd. on Oct. 5 when deputies responded to a crash. On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said an arrest had been made in the case in North Carolina.

Other details about the arrest have not yet been released.

Georgia State Patrol, who is investigating the crash, said the crash was the result of the shooting that involved another vehicle.

Deputies said Ware was taken to the hospital where she died. It was discovered that the victim was pregnant and her unborn child had also died.

From evidence gathered at the scene, deputies said it appears the shooting possibly happened near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitesville Road.

The crash and the shooting are still under investigation.