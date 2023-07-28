Atlanta Police to provide update on 2 murder cases including woman stabbed to death at Piedmont Park

Atlanta Police are providing an update on the violent deaths of Katie Janness and Prince Oluzor. Friday marks two years since Jannes' death.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department's homicide unit is providing an update Friday on two separate murder cases.

APD said it's holding a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. at its headquarters to give new details on the violent deaths of Katie Janness, 40, and Prince Oluzor, 38.

Friday marks exactly two years since Janness was stabbed to death at Piedmont Park.

The murder of Katie Janness | What we know

Janness left with her dog Bowie for a walk shortly after 10 p.m. on the night of July 28, 2021.

Janness' partner Emma Clark said she had come by sometime after that to the restaurant Clark worked at, Henry’s Midtown Tavern on 10th Street, to say hi along the walk.

Few details were released about what happened between the stop at Henry's and Clark later finding her in the park. Clark found Janness in the park by tracking her phone after she didn't come back from the walk.

APD said a surveillance camera near 10th and Piedmont captured her and Bowie as they walked across the Rainbow Crosswalk a little after midnight. It was in the opposite direction of her home.

When Janness didn’t come home, her partner got worried and found her through the find my iPhone app.

Police said they got the call that her body was found at the Charles Allen entrance around 1:00 a.m.

Bowie, too, was found by Clark stabbed to death "maybe 100 feet away," Clark said.

An autopsy report later revealed she was stabbed more than 50 times, with "sharp force injuries" to her face, neck, and torso, causing "injuries of major blood vessels and internal organs." The report also noted letters spelling out a derogatory term had been carved into her chest.

The murder of Prince Oluzor | What we know

Prince Oluzor, 38, of Nigeria, was shot and killed outside a gas station near Georgia Tech on the night of Aug. 31, 2022. The shooting happened outside at the BP gas station at 329 14th St NW near Atlantic Drive.

Atlanta Police previously said Oluzor was leaving the store of the gas station when he noticed suspects attempting to break into his car. As he approached, APD said Oluzor was shot by one of the suspects.

Oluzor was taken to the hospital, where he died, according to APD.

Investigators previously said they were looking for a gray or silver four-door car with no license plate.

