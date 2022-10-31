Man shot, injured after argument in northeast Atlanta

Investigators are still working to iron out details in the case.

ATLANTA — A man was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot on Armour Drive.

Atlanta police said when they got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later taken to the hospital by EMS. There is no word yet on his injuries.

Police said early details indicate the man was involved in an argument with several others that escalated to shooting.

However, investigators are still working to iron out details in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.