x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman shot multiple times inside her Atlanta home, police say

This happened over on Mayson Turner Road NW.
Credit: AP
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times inside her northwest Atlanta home off Mayson Turner Road.

Atlanta Police said multiple rounds were fired into the woman's apartment just after 2 a.m. They add that she was the only person inside the home who was injured.

Investigators say that it is still an active investigation and that they are working to learn more details.

The woman's condition is unknown. 

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

1 killed in deadly shooting at Atlanta recording studio

Before You Leave, Check This Out