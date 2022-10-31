Woman shot multiple times inside her Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times inside her northwest Atlanta home off Mayson Turner Road.
Atlanta Police said multiple rounds were fired into the woman's apartment just after 2 a.m. They add that she was the only person inside the home who was injured.
Investigators say that it is still an active investigation and that they are working to learn more details.
The woman's condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
