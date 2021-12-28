Bicyclist killed in Christmas Eve crash, suspect arrested: police

The driver is facing a DUI charge.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 67-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by a car while riding his bike on Christmas Eve.

Arturo Vela Mantilla was pedaling on Barrett Parkway at Crater Lake Drive in Kennesaw just after midnight last Friday, according to Cobb County Police Department.

Officers said Mantilla was traveling westbound while in the right lane and his bike was equipped with a headlight and taillight. A silver 2006 Honda Civic was also traveling westbound in the right lane as well and crashed into the rear of the bicycle, according to authorities.

Due to the impact, Mantilla was thrown from his bicycle. He was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he died.

The driver left the scene and did not try to help Mantilla or report the crash, police said.