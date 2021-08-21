Atlanta hits 100th homicide in 2021 after man is killed on Saturday

This is the earliest Atlanta has seen 100 homicides in the past few years.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is facing a grim reality; 100 homicides have happened in the city so far in 2021.

The 100th happened Saturday afternoon on Magnolia Way NW where a man was found shot inside a vehicle and later died at the hospital. The Atlanta Police Department said they responded to a person shot call just before 4:00 p.m. and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators have not released additional details.

11Alive is working to learn more about this homicide.

Detectives are adding this latest homicide to their plate with the dozens of other active murder investigations from this year. Citywide, Atlanta Police Department data shows murders are up by about eight percent over last year and by more than 50% over 2019.

This is the earliest in the year Atlanta has seen 100 homicides in the past few years. According to data on the department’s website, during the 34th week of the year, Atlanta had 61 murders in 2018, 63 murders in 2019 and 92 murders in 2020.