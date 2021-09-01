Gunman barricaded in Atlanta home; child may be inside, police say

This is a developing story

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the scene of a possible barricaded gunman in the city's English Avenue neighborhood.

The call came into the Dalvigney Street area around 8:20 p.m. While the incident is still developing, police believe it started after the alleged gunman assaulted his girlfriend.

A police spokesperson said that she was able to escape and get help. She has since been taken to an area hospital with injuries that police don't believe to be life-threatening.

However, police are concerned that there may still be a child inside with the gunman. As such authorities are still working to get the suspect out of the home safely and the scene is still active.