Body found New Year's Eve morning sparks investigation

ATLANTA — A body was discovered in Atlanta New Year's Eve morning. Investigators are now on scene, trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers responded to 1770 Bolton Road NW in reference to a deceased person around 11 a.m. Friday morning, Atlanta police told 11Alive.

Homicide units are now on scene as the investigation continues. Details concerning the body, their identity or their cause of death are still unknown.