Man shot and killed in Atlanta's Adamsville neighborhood

The incident happened on Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. early Saturday morning.

ATLANTA — A man was found shot early Saturday in Atlanta's Adamsville neighborhood, and police later reported he died from his wounds at a hospital.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the incident happened a little before 4 a.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Fairburn Road.

Police said in a statement that when officers arrived, they "located a male inside the location with a gunshot wound." There are several businesses near the intersection that the address could be associated with.

Grade EMS responded, police said, and "Transported the male to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."

No identifying information about the victim or what may have led up to the shooting was yet available. APD said homicide detectives are "working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."