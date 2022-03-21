15-year-old shot in Oakland City neighborhood

Few details were immediately available.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Monday morning they were working the scene where a 15-year-old was shot in the Oakland City neighborhood.

According to APD, officers responded to a location on Oakland Lane.

"This is an active investigation and no details are available yet. Aggravated Assault investigators are en route," a police statement said.

No further details about the teen's condition or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were made available.