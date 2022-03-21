Robbery victim runs into Brookhaven nightclub, opens fire, police say

It happened at the Penthouse ATL Restaurant and Lounge on Buford Highway.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — An armed robbery led to a shooting early Monday morning at a nightclub in Brookhaven. Police believe what happened outside could be connected to what happened earlier inside.

The incident took place at the Penthouse ATL Restaurant and Lounge on Buford Highway.

It began with an armed robbery in the parking lot where two suspects approached a 22-year-old man with two rifles. That man, the victim, then ran back inside the club and started shooting at the security guard.

Police are not sure why the victim ran back into the club, firing 7-8 rounds, but believe it may have stemmed from an incident about 10 minutes prior with the two robbery suspects.

No one was shot and there were no injuries.