Pregnant woman shot while sleeping in Atlanta after person shoots at someone else in neighboring apartment

It happened when a person shot at someone else inside a neighboring apartment, police said.

ATLANTA — A pregnant woman was shot early Thursday inside her southwest Atlanta apartment when, police say, a fight broke out in a neighboring unit and a person shot at someone else.

The stray gunfire struck the pregnant woman as she was sleeping. Police said she was hit in the arm and the thigh. The 27-year-old woman was taken to Grady Hospital, and her injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Police said the fight arose over money between the suspect and the other individual, and was described as an "ongoing dispute."