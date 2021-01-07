Pregnant woman shot while sleeping in Atlanta after person shoots at someone else in neighboring apartment

ATLANTA — A pregnant woman was shot early Thursday inside her southwest Atlanta apartment when, police say, a fight broke out in a neighboring unit and a person shot at someone else.
The stray gunfire struck the pregnant woman as she was sleeping. Police said she was hit in the arm and the thigh. The 27-year-old woman was taken to Grady Hospital, and her injuries were described as not life-threatening.
Police said the fight arose over money between the suspect and the other individual, and was described as an "ongoing dispute."
The incident happened at an apartment complex on Kimberly St. SW, off Cascade Road outside the Perimeter.