1 killed, 1 taken to hospital in shooting at Gwinnett County apartment complex

It happened early Thursday morning at the Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning in a shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

It happened at the Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

In a release, the department said that officers responded just after midnight to a person shot call at 50 St. Marlowe Drive outside Lawrenceville.

There, officers found one man dead and one man injured. Their identities have not yet been released pending family notification.

"At this time, investigators are exploring all motives. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information," Gwinnett Police said.