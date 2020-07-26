Atlanta immigration offices vandalized; Online posts claim responsibility

Several online posts claim solidarity with recent anti-government protests in Portland, Oregon.

ATLANTA — Federal and local law enforcement began their Sunday morning surveying damage to the immigration building on Ted Turner Drive just south of downtown Atlanta.

There was significant damage visible to the outside of the building and federal law enforcement could be seen examining the damage left by vandalism overnight.

Broken windows and what appear to be scorch marks left from fireworks are visible.

The building -- near the corner of Ted Turner Drive and Trinity Avenue -- houses the federal immigration court as well as the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Several videos were posted online by at least one group claiming the vandalism was "in solidarity with the freedom fighters of the #PortlandProtests."

The hashtags #PortlandProtests and #PortlandSolidarity have been used online in reference to the protests against federal law enforcement in recent days in Portland, Oregon.

The groups also said they had barricaded a portion of Ted Turner Drive during the overnight hours. However, this has not been verified with Atlanta Police.