ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Friday afternoon will ask for the public's help in obtaining more information, and possibly more victims, in a child molestation case.

The department has not yet offered many details, but will be holding a 3 p.m. press conference to discuss the case.

APD said "the incidents occurred during 2016-18 at a summer camp located in southwest Atlanta."

"A parent contacted APD in 2021 to report the incidents, however these incidents occurred prior to 2021," a release said. "At this time, APD has identified victims; however (the Special Victims Unit) is looking for anyone with additional info and any other possible victims.