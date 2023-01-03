1 hurt in Atlanta stabbing, victim in critical condition: police

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was stabbed several times in northwest Atlanta.

Officers said units were called to an address along Paines Ave NW by Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate the scene. The area is near Treehouse Studios, not far from the Trap Music Museum.

Police said the man "had sustained multiple lacerations to his body." He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.

Investigators said the man had some sort of altercation with someone he knew, which led to the stabbing. Officers with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are still investigating and have not said if anyone will facing charges.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.