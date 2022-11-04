Atlanta Police looking for person of interest in connection to homicide at student housing complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old at a student housing complex.
According to APD, Jarvis Curtis was found shot and killed on Sunday, April 10, around 4:30 a.m. at the WestMar Lofts on West Marietta Street.
Atlanta Police Homicide Investigator Lt. G. Dearlove said Curtis was found with multiple gunshot wounds. APD previously said they believe this was a "targeted incident" and that it was drug-related.
APD said in a release that a 22-year-old had turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, May 12. Dearlove said they've obtained warrants for a second suspect. Both face several charges including felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Investigators are also looking for a third person in connection with the case, pictured below.
"Through public assistance, we're looking to identify this individual involved to bring closure to the family of Mr. Curtis," Dearlove said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online. For information leading up to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.