Atlanta Police looking for person of interest in connection to homicide at student housing complex

On Sunday, April 10, Jarvis Curtis was found shot and killed.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old at a student housing complex.

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigator Lt. G. Dearlove said Curtis was found with multiple gunshot wounds. APD previously said they believe this was a "targeted incident" and that it was drug-related.

APD said in a release that a 22-year-old had turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, May 12. Dearlove said they've obtained warrants for a second suspect. Both face several charges including felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Investigators are also looking for a third person in connection with the case, pictured below.

"Through public assistance, we're looking to identify this individual involved to bring closure to the family of Mr. Curtis," Dearlove said.