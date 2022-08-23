Person hurt in shooting near GSU, police say

According to police, a person was shot near 20 Auburn Ave NE. This is near Woodruff Park and close to GSU's campus.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to determine the circumstances of a shooting that happened not far from Georgia State University's campus.

According to police, a person was shot near 20 Auburn Ave NE. This is near Woodruff Park and close to GSU's campus.

At last check, police said the victim was conscious and breathing.

MARTA tweeted that the police activity in the area is also impacting the Atlanta Streetcar, causing delays.

APD hasn't released any other details about the shooting at this time.

Due to police activity at Park Pl and Auburn Ave, Streetcar is experiencing delays. We apologize for the inconvenience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) August 23, 2022