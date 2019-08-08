CORDELE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections says a Wilcox State Prison inmate walked away from a work detail in Cordele on Thursday.

James Doyle Moss, 39, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 195 pounds. He may be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with a license plate reading RSD3905.

Authorities urge the public to call 911. They also warn them to avoid trying to apprehend Moss.

He has been in prison for eight years, serving a 10-year burglary sentence.

