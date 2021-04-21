Man found dead in Hall County home, police say

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the death as a possible homicide.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a Hall County home on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said they received a call around 10 a.m. from a person who located a man's body inside a home in the 4000 block of Talmo Road just off Candler Road on GA-60.

Police say they are treating the death as a possible homicide.

Further information about the investigation was not immediately available, and the cause of death has not been released yet.