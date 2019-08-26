ROCKMART, Ga. — Deputies in western Paulding County discovered a body inside a vehicle that had been found burning early Monday morning in Rockmart.

According to Deputy Tyler McSwain, sheriff's deputies and crews from Paulding County Fire/Rescue responded to a 911 call about a vehicle fire in the 2100 block of Vinson Mountain Crossing at 12:50 Monday morning.

When the vehicle was found and extinguished, the body was discovered inside, McSwain said.

Crews from Paulding County Fire/Rescue, the Georgia State Fire Marshal's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.

McSwain said that once the crime scene was processed, the victim's remains were transported to the GBI's Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy, which is expected in the coming days.

Neither the identity of the victim nor the identities of any suspects are presently known.

Anyone who may have information about the arson or murder is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3015.

