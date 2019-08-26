ATLANTA — Police say thieves broke into a valet parking key box at a swanky midtown Atlanta restaurant and got away with an SUV with valuable jewelry inside.

Atlanta Police responded to STK on Aug. 13 just before 10 p.m. to reports of a car theft from a valet parking lot.

According to the police report, the valet attendant had several keys inside a lockbox and stepped away to go inside the restaurant.

When he came back outside, he witnessed "several persons damaging the key box," the report said. The attendant said the thieves began searching for the vehicle and got into a white Range Rover.

The vehicle, with a value estimated of $70,000, also had a watch inside - a custom gold Hublot with diamond inlays, with a value estimated at $90,000, according to the report.

The thieves also got away with a key for a Mercedes-Benz, however, they did not steal that particular vehicle.

This is not the first incident involving thieves at valet parking lots this year. Police stepped up patrols and met with several hotel and business owners in January to talk about crime. At that point, there had already been six cars stolen.

Also in January, a valet driver at the Westin Hotel on Peachtree Street, NW, in downtown Atlanta, was arrested for allegedly stealing a customer’s Cadillac Escalade with the help of another person.

In March, the Marriott Hotel in Buckhead reported that a man stole several keys and two cars.

In April, Atlanta Police arrested two people after a valet worker was held at gunpoint and a Rolls Royce was stolen from a hotel.

MORE HEADLINES:

Valet hit during alleged car theft from Buckead shopping center

Police: Valet driver held at gunpoint, Rolls Royce stolen from Atlanta hotel

Cars stolen from valet at Marriott in Buckhead, police say

Atlanta Police increases patrols to curb car theft from valets